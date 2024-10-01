Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after buying an additional 34,752 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TMP stock opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 0.70. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $107.02 million for the quarter. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 4.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 519.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.