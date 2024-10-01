TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $449.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

TopBuild Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $406.37 on Tuesday. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $217.08 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $399.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.01.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

