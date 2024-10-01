TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Cowen

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

TTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock opened at $64.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $69.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.