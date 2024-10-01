Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) COO Sells $182,568.30 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 18,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $182,568.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 562,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,934. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Erik Hellum sold 1,196 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $12,247.04.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Erik Hellum sold 9,223 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $94,996.90.

Shares of TSQ stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 32,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,155. The company has a market capitalization of $156.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.28). Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 171.57% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Access Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 396,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 8.7% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

TSQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

