TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,402,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 590% from the previous session’s volume of 637,673 shares.The stock last traded at $8.24 and had previously closed at $8.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TRTX. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $666.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 154.59 and a quick ratio of 154.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -61.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 35,280.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,731.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.