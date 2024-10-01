TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,434.46

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,434.46 and last traded at $1,429.29, with a volume of 15899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,427.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Northcoast Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,313.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,286.70.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $46,454,828. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after acquiring an additional 442,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $210,806,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $75,910,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,447,587,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

