Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.41. 7,490,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 18,395,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIG. DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Transocean from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Transocean Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Perestroika bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Perestroika purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Transocean by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

