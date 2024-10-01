Truist Financial Corp Has $172.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,835,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,832 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $172,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $96.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $98.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

