Truist Financial Corp Has $179.14 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,972,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,311 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $179,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 89.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $73.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $74.88.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

