Truist Financial Corp Has $231.55 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,059,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,488 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $231,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 936.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $220.76 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $165.21 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.98.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AVY. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 target price (down from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.36.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total value of $1,550,396.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $61,719,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total value of $1,550,396.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $66,333,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

