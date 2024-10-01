Truist Financial Corp Has $312.26 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,401,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,185 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.97% of iShares MBS ETF worth $312,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,840,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 79,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.76. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

