Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,164 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $220,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $120,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14,520.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $295,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $469.81 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $471.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $463.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

