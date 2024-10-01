Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 994,127 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 21,453 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $198,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $641,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,947 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $238,770,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.16 and its 200 day moving average is $182.16. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $189.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

