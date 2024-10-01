Truist Financial Corp Sells 199,351 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,647,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,351 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $645,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,020 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 93,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 32,773 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 58,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,927,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,314,000 after purchasing an additional 132,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.27 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.11.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

