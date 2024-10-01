TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWFG. UBS Group assumed coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TWFG from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TWFG in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get TWFG alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TWFG

TWFG Stock Performance

Shares of TWFG stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. TWFG has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.11.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $14.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $11.15. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TWFG will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TWFG

In related news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III purchased 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $298,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III bought 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $298,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,830,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet S. Wong purchased 2,500 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,493. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $515,100.

TWFG Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.