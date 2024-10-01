Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp raised its position in Twilio by 159.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Twilio by 70.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.52.

Shares of TWLO opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,586 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $370,528.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,872.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,755 shares of company stock worth $1,423,386 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

