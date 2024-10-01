U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.04

Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.04 and last traded at $78.92, with a volume of 105980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.48.
U-Haul Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.18.
U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. U-Haul had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U-Haul Holding will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U-Haul
U-Haul Company Profile
U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than U-Haul
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.