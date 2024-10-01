U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.04

Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.04 and last traded at $78.92, with a volume of 105980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.48.

U-Haul Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.18.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. U-Haul had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U-Haul Holding will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U-Haul

U-Haul Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in U-Haul by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 12,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

