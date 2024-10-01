U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.34.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

