Uber Technologies (UBER) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/30/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $83.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $89.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $86.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $81.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.60. 5,279,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,000,252. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $156.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Uber Technologies Inc alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,987,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.