UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.71.
A number of analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Macquarie lowered UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $911,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,078 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $69,180,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in UiPath by 37.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,783,571 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,296,000 after acquiring an additional 754,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in UiPath by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,552,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,371,000 after acquiring an additional 439,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 120.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after acquiring an additional 892,845 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PATH stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. UiPath has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $27.87.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
