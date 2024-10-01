Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Trading Down 2.7%

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $378.70 and last traded at $378.70. 347,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 951,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $389.12.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 191.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $8,759,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

