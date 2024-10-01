Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RARE. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 266.02% and a negative net margin of 121.57%. The company had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at $124,209,562.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,091 shares of company stock worth $2,125,513. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 58.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 67.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

