Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 529,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 24,302.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 31.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UA stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Under Armour

Under Armour Company Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.