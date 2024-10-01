UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,489 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,929,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $584.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $539.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $579.93 and a 200-day moving average of $525.06. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $607.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.17.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

