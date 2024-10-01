Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in U. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,192,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 30.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,984,000 after buying an additional 2,777,884 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 32.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,419,000 after buying an additional 2,787,058 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Unity Software by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,524,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,603,000 after buying an additional 1,342,787 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on U. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on Unity Software from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.21.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,201,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,876,112.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,201,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,876,112.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,753,611. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of U stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.25. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. Unity Software’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

