Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $2,973,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Universal Health Services by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 857.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 34,677 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,595.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.92.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $229.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.10. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

