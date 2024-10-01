Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

UPBD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:UPBD traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 378,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,536. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Upbound Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.54 and a beta of 2.00.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Upbound Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upbound Group news, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $514,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,651 shares in the company, valued at $498,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,744.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $514,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 47.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 232.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

