US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 407,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,395 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $21,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $62.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.23.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USFD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

