Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.75.
Several analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
Vail Resorts Trading Down 3.5 %
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vail Resorts Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $4,010,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
