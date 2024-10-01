Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $26,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 28,637 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 303,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,672,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $197.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.81 and a 200-day moving average of $184.97. The firm has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $198.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

