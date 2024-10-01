Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.50

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$48.50 and last traded at C$48.50, with a volume of 208420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$48.20.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.79.

About Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.