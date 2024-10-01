Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 3,647 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 170,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,001,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 96,144 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 68,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 35,625 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.52.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

