Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSM. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,467,000. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 48.7% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 9,108,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,907 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,228,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 880.4% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $869.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.83.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $451.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe Profile

(Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.