Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,489,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,751,000 after buying an additional 274,309 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 698,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 43,935 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 597,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after buying an additional 159,831 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 98,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE NUS opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $366.29 million, a PE ratio of -122.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $21.02.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.87 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Articles

