Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 1,573 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 211,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 587,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CGAU opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

