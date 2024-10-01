Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 2,141 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $1,258,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,426,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,404 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 545,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $2,698,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,881,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,346,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AGI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

