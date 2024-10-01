Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,701 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter worth $68,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth $34,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 11.3 %

NYSE:EBS opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.35). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The firm had revenue of $254.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, August 16th. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

(Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.