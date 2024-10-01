Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YMM. Tobam purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 12.4% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 34.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YMM opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.20. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $380.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.24 million. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 26.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

