Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $106,000 Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,944,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

