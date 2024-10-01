Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $115,000 Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,801 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.4% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7,689.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 36.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 59,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 32.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 251,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $49,942.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,278.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ARI opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 54.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -128.21%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

