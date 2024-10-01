Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $129,000 Stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 142.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $37,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,639.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $37,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,639.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 26,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $137,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,699.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,427 shares of company stock valued at $434,590 over the last 90 days. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $7.69.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JOBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

