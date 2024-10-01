Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,546 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $9,870,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ADT by 10,738.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADT by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,377 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. MGG Investment Group LP lifted its position in shares of ADT by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MGG Investment Group LP now owns 11,974,970 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $81,669,000 after purchasing an additional 341,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ADT by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 88,555 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

ADT stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.54. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

