Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $97,000 Stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTTR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 135,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $595,716.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,083,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,006,894.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Zinn sold 17,476 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $73,923.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 434,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 135,083 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $595,716.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,083,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,006,894.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,671 shares of company stock worth $2,044,232 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

MTTR opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.38 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 164.17%. Matterport’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

