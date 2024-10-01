Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New $133,000 Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 64,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 121,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 31.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.31.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $642.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $62,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,091.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $88,555.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $62,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,091.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,377 shares of company stock valued at $438,054 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.