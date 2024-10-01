Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,377,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,274,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,711,000 after purchasing an additional 555,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,716,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 633,746 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,277,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 571,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 994.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,617,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Price Performance

Shares of MOMO opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. Hello Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $7.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Hello Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOMO. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.93.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

