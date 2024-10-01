Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New Investment in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 51.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,787,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,612,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after buying an additional 582,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $9,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth $6,990,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $5,724,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.60 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $99,476.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

