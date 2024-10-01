Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 25,520 Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) by 71.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Solid Power were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLDP. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Solid Power by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 134,875 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 14.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,298,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 944,162 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Solid Power Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Solid Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $239.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 393.42%. The business had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

In related news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $311,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 683,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,874.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Solid Power news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $311,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 683,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,874.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven H. Goldberg sold 59,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $85,835.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,429.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 649,597 shares of company stock worth $927,876. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Solid Power

About Solid Power

(Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.