Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 6,113 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BRF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BRF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF Price Performance

BRFS stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Brf S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. BRF had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRFS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

