Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 9,976 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,340,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $5,054,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 362,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 224,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 101,959 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $781.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is -36.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.