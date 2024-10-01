Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 56.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in QuantumScape by 13.6% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in QuantumScape by 4.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 23.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $76,931.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,453.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $76,931.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,453.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 44,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $270,709.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,168,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,510.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,264,684 shares of company stock worth $7,593,977. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.66. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 4.59. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

